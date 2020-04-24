Denver Police investigating deadly shooting on North Chambers Road

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

DENVER — A man died after a shooting in northeast Denver early Friday morning, according to Denver Police Department (DPD).

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead the shooting on the 4800 block of North Chambers Rd., west of the Green valley ranch area, according to DPD.

The call came in at 1:40 a.m., DPD said.

