Death of 9-month-old baby being investigated as a homicide

The baby was taken to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday and was pronounced deceased Wednesday.

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby that was taken to the hospital on Monday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet Wednesday.

DPD didn't release any more details other than the baby was taken to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday and was pronounced deceased Wednesday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

ALERT: On 8/3/20 a 9 month-old was transported to DHMC and was pronounced deceased on 8/5/20. After determining that this incident originated in Denver, DPD was notified and this is now being investigated as a homicide. #Denver pic.twitter.com/MLaFDrdaI9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2020

