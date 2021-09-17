Denver Police investigating death of teen as homicide

DPD said the teen's body was found in an apartment on North Yosemite Street Thursday morning.

DENVER — The death of a teen whose body was found in a Denver apartment Thursday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said they initially learned of the teen's death in the 1400 block of North Yosemite Street just after 7:30 a.m., and tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were conducting a death investigation.

On Friday afternoon, DPD said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's exact age has not been released, and DPD said the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine how he died and identify him.

Police said they're still working on developing suspect information and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

