DENVER, Colorado — Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Denver Police Department said officers were on-scene at the corner of 15th and Lawrence streets, near the 16th Street Mall.

DPD said over Twitter the incident will now be investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as an adult male.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police urge anyone with information about the crime to call them at 720-913-7867.

