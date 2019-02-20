DENVER, Colorado — Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Denver Police Department said officers were on scene at the corner of 15th Street and Lawrence Street, near the 16th Street Mall.

The Denver Police Department said over Twitter the incident will now be investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as an adult male. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police urge that if you have any information in regards to the crime to please call them at 720-913-7867.

