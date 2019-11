DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Sunday in the 3600 block of Elm Street.

Police said they received a call at 8 a.m. regarding the incident which is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim appeared to be an adult male, police said.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Elm Street is located near Dahlia Street and Mansfield Avenue.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know