DENVER, Colorado — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at W. Kentucky Ave. and Morrison Road in Denver early Sunday morning.

Denver police (DPD) responded to a local business at approximately 1:30 a.m., where an adult male had been shot, according to a tweet from DPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member before police arrived. DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes said he doesn’t encourage this.

The victim is expected to survive, but suffered life-threatening injuries, Barnes said.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

