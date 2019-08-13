DENVER — Denver police on Aug. 10 responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Quebec Street. One man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as Cameron Miller, 28. An autopsy showed the cause of death was from blunt force injuries, DPD said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: Arrest made in Denver shooting that killed woman, injured man

RELATED: Juvenile male among 3 killed in 3 separate Denver homicides

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS