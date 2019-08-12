DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a possible homicide of an adult female, the department said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of South Quebec Street.

Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD said a call came in about 11:51 a.m. for a welfare check. Officers were dispatched about 1:03 p.m. where they found the woman in her home in what he said was "suspicious in nature."

Barnes said there is no suspect information at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story will be updated

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS