DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.

Police said a man rang the doorbell of a home in the 7700 block of East 24th Avenue. on Aug. 31. That is near the intersection of Syracuse Street and East 26th Avenue in the Stapleton neighborhood.

When no one answered, the suspect left, returned, and rang the doorbell again. When no one answered, police said the suspect unscrewed the porch light of the home and then entered the home through a rear sliding door.

The man was caught on the resident's doorbell camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and 720-913-STOP (7867).

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS