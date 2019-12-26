DENVER — Denver police are asking for help finding a man they say assaulted three women over the weekend.

The altercation was recorded and posted to Facebook and Snapchat.

One of the women, Clarissa Nguyen, said in a Facebook post that it began just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the suspect began catcalling her from the vehicle he was driving while she was standing on a sidewalk near 20th and Larimer streets. She said she rejected him and he threw a bottle at her.

Police said the bottle hit Nguyen in the head, cutting her.

Doug Schepman with Denver police said two other women who were with Nguyen were then injured trying to stop the driver from fleeing the scene.

The video posted to social media appears to show the women attempt to get inside a vehicle which then starts to drive away. One woman falls out of the back door of the vehicle and rolls to the side. In a second video taken from farther away, another woman falls out of the same door and is then run over by the vehicle.

"This started out as an assault with the throwing of the bottle that then became even more serious when the suspect left the area and we had the other two individuals injured,” Schepman said.

The woman who was run over said she had six broken bones and severe road rash from the incident. She was released from the hospital Thursday.

"It’s really disturbing, these women were trying to keep the suspect from leaving the scene and one of them was injured very badly in the process," Schepman said. "So we want to identify the suspect in this case and get the charges in this case.”

Police said the vehicle they are looking for is a silver Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate 728-QOZ. Anyone with information about who may have been driving it early Saturday morning is asked to call Denver police.

