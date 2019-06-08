DENVER — Denver police are asking for help finding a suspect who shot and killed someone at a bar over the weekend.

Officers were called to Beer Depot at 4235 W. 38th Ave. around 2 a.m. on Aug. 3, an alert from Crime Stoppers said. That is located near the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found Erik McAllister, 41, who was brought to the hospital and later died.

Police are now looking for whoever shot McAllister. There is no description of a possible suspect or any more information on what could have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

