DENVER — Denver police are asking for help finding a suspect that they said is wanted for attempted kidnapping.

The suspect is accused of trying to kidnap someone described only as a juvenile just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Police said it happened in the 5300 block of West Warren Avenue, which is near the intersection of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

There is no other detail on the attempted kidnapping.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair who is between 22 and 29 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on who this is or where he might be is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

