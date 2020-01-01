DENVER — Denver police are looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and then left the scene of the crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened near West 10th Avenue and North Newton Street, sometime before 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, DPD said.

Denver police released the Medina Alert for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, with Colorado license plate OXT-042.

They are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

