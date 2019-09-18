DENVER — Denver Police are looking for witnesses who might be able to help them find out who shot and killed a 23-year-old man Sunday night.

The shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and North Valentia Street around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Omar Noor was killed, police said.

Police said that surveillance video showed several people in the area around the time of the shooting. They are hoping some of them may have seen what happened.

If anyone has any information about the homicide, they are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS