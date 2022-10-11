Denver police looking for suspects wanted for questioning in shooting

The shooting happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The police said the shooting happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 25.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects or the motorcycles shown above is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward of up to $2,000.

#Denver, do you recognize these suspects wanted for questioning regarding a shooting? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/v676N10j8B — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2022

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.