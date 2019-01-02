A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night on Colfax Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of West Colfax Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. to conduct a death investigation. About three hours later, DPD said that the death investigation had turned into a homicide investigation after learning a man was fatally stabbed.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect, but said an investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

