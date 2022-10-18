Denver Police officer fired after arrest in Aurora

Officer Daniel Caballero was fired after being arrested on charges of harassment, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, DPD said.

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested Saturday on multiple charges including domestic violence. DPD said he's been fired.

Daniel Caballero, 27, was taken into custody by Aurora Police Department (APD) on suspicion of the following charges following an incident involving two additional individuals, DPD said on Tuesday:

Harassment - domestic violence

Menacing

Prohibited use of weapons

According to an arrest affidavit, Caballero was intoxicated and was seen pulling the hair of his girlfriend. That prompted an altercation between him and his girlfriend's brother.

Caballero then pulled out a handgun and pushed it into the abdomen of his girlfriend's brother, the affidavit says.

He was transported to the Aurora Municipal Jail and held on a no-bond hold.

Caballero joined DPD in 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was fired on Tuesday, according to DPD.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the possible filing of any charges.

