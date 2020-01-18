DENVER — A Denver police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he first met when he responded to call last month, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Johnny Leon-Alvarez 29, is being held in the Denver Detention Center for investigation of sexual assault.

Officers received a report about a sexual assault at a home on Perth Street in Denver about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim said she had gone on a date Thursday night with Leon-Alvarez to Dave and Buster's and that he had brought her home afterward, according to the probable cause statement.

She said she met Leon-Alvarez in December when she called DPD about an argument with her significant other, according to the statement. Afterward, Leon-Alvarez texted her to check up on her and over time the texts "became flirty," the document says.

On Thursday, they went out, and the victim recalled "having a couple of shots" and said they left around midnight, according to the statement. She said Leon-Alvarez drove her home.

She said she "tried to say goodnight at the door" and "did not remember" how he ended up coming into the house, according to the statement.

Once inside, the victim said she "was trying to push him off of her", according to the statement. She reported that she also stated "no" and "please stop."

Investigators interviewed the victim's roommate who was home during the incident. She reported that about 2 a.m., she got a notification on her phone from the doorbell camera, according to the probable cause statement.

She watched the video and heard her roommate tell Leon-Alvarez goodnight at the door, the statement says.

She also reported that when her roommate and Leon-Alvarez came inside, she heard her roommate say "no and please stop several times."

Leon-Alvarez has been an officer with DPD since 2018 and is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

