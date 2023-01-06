Denver police officer arrested for allegedly hitting woman in chest

Jeremy Olive, who has been a Denver police officer since 2005, is accused of domestic violence during an argument on New Year’s Eve.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Arrest reports reveal that a Denver police officer who has been with the agency for nearly 18 years is now on the other side of the law and facing criminal allegations.

Jeremy Olive, 50, was arrested Dec. 31 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Court records obtained by 9NEWS reveal deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Castle Pines around 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve for a domestic violence call.

“During the argument Jeremy struck [REDACTED] in the chest with the palm of his hand. This caused visible redness…,” a deputy noted in the police report.

“There were signs of intoxication by both parties,” the arresting officer added in the report.

The report also says Olive admitted to pushing the woman "as she walked up to him."

Records indicate Olive was booked into jail and released the next day under a $3,000 bond.

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Police for more information about Olive’s current status as an officer but has not yet heard back from the department.

Online records from Colorado's POST board, which certifies every peace officer in the state, reveal Olive's certification has been flagged for being under investigation.

