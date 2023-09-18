Denver Police officer cited for indecent exposure while on-duty

Police say Gabriel Jordan was cited for "indecent exposure-masturbation" at the Denver Police Academy.

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was cited for indecent exposure while on-duty, DPD has confirmed to 9NEWS.

The incident involving Gabriel Jordan happened on Sept. 12 at the Denver Police Academy, at 2155 N. Akron Way, according to a summons obtained by 9NEWS.

"On September 13, 2023, Technician Gabriel Jordan was cited for Indecent Exposure-Masturbation related to an incident that occurred while on duty the previous day," a Denver Police spokesperson told 9NEWS.

According to the probable cause statement in the case, a woman reported Jordan made her feel uncomfortable because he would not stop staring at her. She reported watching him through the camera on her phone while she was at her desk as he moved back and forth against a pillar with a "bulge" in his pants, the statement says.

The Denver Police spokesperson said Jordan was assigned to the administration division, which is a non-patrol assignment. On Sept. 13, DPD placed Jordan on paid administrative leave. Police said they will conduct an internal investigation after the criminal case is resolved.

This isn't Jordan's first time in the news. On Jan. 26, 2015, he shot and killed 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez. According to the Denver district attorney's decision letter in the shooting, Jordan and another officer responded to a suspicious car report. They called in the car’s license plate and it came up as stolen. Police reports said the officers tried to get Hernandez out of the car. Instead, she drove at Jordan, who according to the decision letter, said he thought he was going to die and fired shots.

The District Attorney's Office chose not to file charges in that case. Hernandez' family received $1 million from Denver in a settlement.

More 9NEWS stories by Aaron Adelson:

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.