DENVER — A Denver police officer was injured and taken to Denver Health after a reported disturbance in LoDo on Friday night.

The injury was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at 19th and Market Streets, according to the Denver Police Department.

There's no immediate word on how the officer was injured or the extent of his injuries. Denver police have also not said if they are looking for a suspect in relation to the incident.

The disturbance happened just a few blocks from Coors Field, where large crowds are still out celebrating the Rockies home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

