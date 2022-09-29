Denver Police officer injured, suspect killed in Broomfield shooting

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Sheridan and East Midway boulevards, the Broomfield Police Department said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Thursday, the Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said.

Broomfield Police said a DPD fugitive unit was in Broomfield working to apprehend a suspect in a homicide investigation. Around 3 p.m., they found him in a vehicle near East Midway and Sheridan boulevards.

The suspect was heading south on Sheridan when he turned left and got into a crash with another car, police said. He got out of his car after it spun out and tried to take another vehicle with someone inside, but was unsuccessful.

BPD said the suspect ran away from the scene and fired shots at the DPD officers. They fired back, killing him.

One officer was injured and was taken to the hospital with what DPD said was an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area. A spokesperson for the department said his injuries are not life-threatening.

BPD said the intersection of East Midway and Sheridan was expected to be closed for a while as their crime scene investigators process the scene.

