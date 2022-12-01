Denver Police to give update on shooting of officer, suspect at detention center

Daniel Cheesman was in critical condition after being shot by officers. The officer was released from the hospital Tuesday after he was shot in the neck.

DENVER — Denver Police will give an update on a shooting at the Downtown Detention Center Monday night that injured an officer and a suspect.

The officer, who was shot in the neck, was released from the hospital on Tuesday. He has been with the department for seven years.

The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Cheesman, was in critical condition after being shot by officers. He was being held on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to police.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen car near South Perry Street and West Arkansas Avenue in Denver, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle drove off before stopping at Lowell Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue.

The suspect walked away from the vehicle, and officers searched him before taking him into custody, police said. During the search, officers found a handgun and suspected narcotics.

The suspect arrived at the Downtown Detention Center around 11 p.m.

"As they were removing the suspect, who was handcuffed and seated in the backseat of their vehicle, as they were removing him from the vehicle, he was somehow able to access another weapon and fire at least one round, striking one of the officers in the neck," Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

Watch: DPD provides information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Downtown Detention Center. https://t.co/oMyB1fDANe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 29, 2022

There were other officers in the area at the time. At least one officer returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, Thomas said. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition.

"Certainly, officers take precautions to search individuals for weapons and other items that could be used to harm themselves, or harm the officers, and we'll have to identify through the investigation exactly where this weapon was recovered from," Thomas said.

