2 officers dragged by car theft suspects, DPD says

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the Congress Park neighborhood, DPD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — No serious injuries were reported when two officers were dragged by car theft suspects in the Congress Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said it happened in the area of 13th and 14th avenues and Elizabeth Street. Officers tried to contact car theft suspects who were in a vehicle. The suspects tried to get away and dragged two officers, DPD said.

The driver crashed a short time later. Two suspects were taken into custody, DPD said.

DPD said it does not appear that anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.