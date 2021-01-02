Police looking for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old boy

The victim and suspect had a confrontation on an RTD bus Sunday evening, police said.

DENVER — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the suspect confronted the victim on an Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus before the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. after the victim and suspect got off the bus near North Peoria Street and East Allbrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood in northeast Denver, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, police said. He had dreadlocked hair with blonde or gold tips, and was wearing a white Champion hooded sweatshirt with grey and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

