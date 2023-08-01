Denver police pursuit ends in crash, closes down roads during rush hour

Police said a robbery, carjacking suspect took a car from Colfax Avenue and Race leading to a police pursuit that ended when the suspect hit an officer's car.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A pursuit of a robbery and carjacking suspect in Denver turned into a police chase through multiple jurisdictions, coming to an end in Jefferson County when the suspect crashed into multiple cars, including an officer's car.

Denver Police said the carjacking occurred around 4 p.m. at Colfax Avenue and Race Street and officers were able to locate the car and the suspect near 46th Avenue and Xavier Street. When the suspect would not stop for officers, they chased the driver, said police.

Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the stolen car into multiple vehicles, including an officer's patrol car near Interstate 70 and 6th Avenue at around 5:17 p.m.

Police said there were no reported injuries along the pursuit route or with any Denver officers. Denver is investigating the pursuit while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that ended the officers' pursuit.

Denver Police said two females were arrested, police did not have their ages.

The Jeffco Sheriff tweeted out road closures and traffic associated with the crash.

I-70 EB will closed for several hours at US 6 exit in Golden for multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect out of Denver. Traffic is being diverted onto US 6 EB exit. I-70 WB is down to one lane. Avoid the area if possible due to traffic delays. CSP is investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/PNiiYCJxct — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 1, 2023

I-70 will be closed for several hours at the US 6 exit in Golden as police investigate. Deputies are diverting traffic onto the eastbound US 6 exit. I-70 westbound is down to one lane, according to the sheriff's office.

