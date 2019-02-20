DENVER, Colorado — The victim who police said was assaulted and died Wednesday morning has been identified at John Otto.

The Denver Police Department said Otto was the victim of a homicide that occurred at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of 15th and Lawrence streets, near the 16th Street Mall.

Otto was taken to the hospital at that time, where he later died, police said.

Denver Police Department

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police urge anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered, and callers can remain anonymous.

