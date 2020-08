Police said at 4:44 p.m. that officers were responding the 1400 block of West Byers Place.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said officers are responding to a report of multiple shooting victims on Sunday afternoon.

DPD said at 4:44 p.m. that officers were responding to the 1400 block of West Byers Place.

Police said it is not an active shooter incident.

