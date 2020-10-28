x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Denver Police looking for man they say kidnapped his girlfriend

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Simon Gurule, 24, according to DPD.
Credit: DPD
Ashley Robles-Aceves and Simon E Gurule.

DENVER — A man kidnapped his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD), and this afternoon they're asking for the public's help locating them both.

DPD said Simon E. Gurule kidnapped  Ashley Robles-Aceves around 4:30 a.m. from the 3000 block of West 39th Avenue, but didn't provide any details about the circumstances. That's near North Federal Boulevard and West 39th Avenue.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Gurule and DPD said they're working to locate him and Robles-Aceves.

RELATED: Woman killed in Denver alley witnessed a homicide, police say

Robles-Aceves, who is 20, was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, according to DPD.

Credit: KUSA

Anyone who has information is asked to call 720-913-2000.

RELATED: Amazon van stolen, Jeffco Sheriff looking for suspects

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS