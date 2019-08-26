DENVER — Investigators have identified the suspect in a hit-and-run where a car crashed into two people after a fight broke out in a busy area of Lower Downtown early Sunday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD officers responded to the fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday at 20th and Market Streets, near Coors Field. A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off. According to DPD, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Another video from the incident suggests people were trying to get inside the car, DPD Chief Ron Thomas said during a news conference Monday.

Thomas said the suspect, who is not yet in custody, could face vehicular assault charges. There were other passengers in the car who need to be interviewed, he said.

Thomas also addressed concerns over the safety of that area.

He said DPD feels what it's doing "is sufficient," such as increased lighting and a greater officer presence.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

