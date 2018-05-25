The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery case.

Manuel Guerrero is sought in the case that allegedly occurred at the Family Cigarette Grocery Store in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Ave. on April 20, 2018.

Guerrero is a 35-year-old, Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 185 lbs. with a shaved head. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

