Denver Police ask public for help locating kidnapping, child abuse suspect

Police describe the suspect, Kanique Reed, 24, as a Black male who is considered armed and dangerous.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) needs the public's help finding a man wanted for kidnapping and child abuse in an assault that caused serious bodily injury to the victim.

The suspect, Kanique Reed, 24, may have access to firearms and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He's described by DPD as a Black man who is 5-foot-3 inches and 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and both arms.

DPD said the suspect may be driving an unknown make white sedan.

The man is wanted on the following charges:

Second degree kidnapping

Two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and second-degree assault.

Police asked the public not to attempt to contact the suspect and asked people with information about the man's whereabouts to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or 911.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

