Denver police trying to find SUV connected to deadly shooting

Michael Arguello, 27, was found dead on W. 14th Ave. just before noon on Dec. 20.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) says officers are looking for a SUV connected to the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man in December.

DPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of W. 14th Ave. just after 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 20. That's a block west of the intersection with Speer Boulevard.

Officers said they found Michael Arguello dead at the scene when they arrived, according to DPD.

DPD said officers are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be connected to the shooting.

The 2009 red Chevrolet Tahoe pictured below has distinctive headlights and taillights, aftermarket wheels and a small amount of damage on the rear bumper above the hitch, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

