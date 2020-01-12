Denver Police looking to identify suspect in September shooting

A 41-year-old man was killed in the shooting in the Athmar Park neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for help locating a suspect police said was involved in a Sept. 5 shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to 1065 S. Quivas St. at 8:40 p.m. that night, where they found Joseph Lucero, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound. That's near West Mississippi Avenue and South Tejon Street in the Athmar Park neighborhood.

Lucero died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is collecting anonymous tips about this crime for an award. The line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

