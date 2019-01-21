DENVER — Denver police are asking for help to find the person responsible for the killing of 32-year-old Deandre Abrams, who was shot and killed late last month in the Five Points neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenarm Place on January 21 just before 2:30 a.m. and found Abrams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

On February 1, police released Abrams photo and said they were looking for tips about the killing.

Anyone with information can call Denver Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP ( 7867) Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

