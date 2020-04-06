PD: Drunk Denver officer busted with open containers after driving up to fatal crash scene

Sgt. Bryce Jackson entered the northbound lanes of I-25 despite a full closure due to the crash, according to Greenwood Village PD.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A Denver police sergeant was arrested for DUI and other charges after he drove up to a fatal crash scene on northbound Interstate 25 Wednesday night despite a full road closure, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD).

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 3, officers with GVPD were at the scene of a multi-vehicle fatal traffic accident on the highway just north of the Arapahoe Road exit when they noticed a dark-colored Chevy driving directly toward the scene despite a full closure of the northbound lanes.

It's unclear how the driver, later identified as Bryce Robert Jackson, entered the highway, according to GVPD.

GVPD said that Jackson identified himself as a member of the Denver Police Department when contacted by officers. GVPD said Jackson is a sergeant with the department and was driving an unmarked Denver Police vehicle at the time.

GVPD said officers recognized signs of intoxication and began a DUI investigation.

Jackson was in possession of a handgun while intoxicated and open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle, according to GVPD.

He was arrested on charges of DUI, prohibited use of weapons, careless driving, and open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.

Jackson has been with DPD since 2004 and was assigned to the patrol unit, according to a statement from DPD. He was off duty when the incident occurred, the department said.

He's since been placed in an "offline assignment" pending the outcome of the investigation conducted by GVPD.

Per DPD policy, once the investigation concludes, our internal affairs unit will conduct their investigation along with oversight from the office of the independent monitor.