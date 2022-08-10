Denver Police sergeant arrested after monthslong Jeffco investigation

Timothy Hyatt turned himself in and was being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of internet luring of a child.

DENVER — A Denver Police sergeant turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on suspicion of making sexually explicit advances through the internet toward a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Timothy Hyatt, 45, was arrested by the Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations (CHEEZO) Unit of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). He faces one count of internet luring of a child, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into Hyatt began in February, when he started communicating with someone he believed was a teenage girl and made many sexually explicit advances, according to JCSO.

Though Hyatt used multiple social media platforms and online identities, investigators were able to confirm his identity, JCSO said.

Hyatt joined the Denver Police Department (DPD) in 2005 and was assigned as a sergeant in the Patrol Division, DPD said.

He was on non-paid administrative leave after his arrest. DPD said its own administrative review and disciplinary process will start after the criminal case is resolved.

If Hyatt is convicted of a felony, he will no longer be eligible to work as a police officer in Colorado, DPD said.

Hyatt's first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.





