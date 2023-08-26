Road rage suspect shot by officer during hostage situation, police say

A road rage suspect who was holding a woman hostage was shot by an officer after a pursuit that ended in a crash, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said the suspect in a road rage shooting was taken the hospital after being shot by an officer during a hostage situation that happened after a pursuit Friday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 call was made by a driver reporting a road rage shooting in the area of Interstate 25 and Colfax.

The victim followed the truck that shot at him to the area of 47th Avenue and Josephine Street, and reported being shot at multiple times while following the suspect's vehicle, police said.

The driver who was shot at was not injured, but his car was hit by gunshots near I-25 and Colfax, and again near the I-25 exchange with Interstate 70.

Officers went to that area of found the truck parked and abandoned and began surveillance. Around 11 p.m., mutliple people exited a house, got into the truck and drove off, according to police.

When officers tried to pull the truck over, people inside started shooting at officers, police said. They were able to get the suspect's truck to crash using "forced stop methods" in the 3500 block of York Street.

Officers asked the people inside the truck to show their hands and surrender and began negotiating with them.

A man then came out of the car holding a woman hostage and threatening to kill her, and officers believed he had a gun, police said. That's when an officer fired a single gunshot and hit the man. That was the only shot fired by officers.

Both the suspect and the woman went down to the ground, but "he did not release control of the woman," DPD Chief Ron Thomas said.

Negotiations continued and officers "were able to secure both individuals and get them to safety," although it is not clear how at this point, Thomas said.

"We believed that the victim, the person we believe was being held hostage, to be in significant danger," Thomas said. "We believe that he had a weapon, that he was threatening to kill this individual, that was communication that was coming from the suspect, so we believed it was urgent to act in that moment."

The suspect was taken to the hospital in what police called "stable condition," and the woman was also transported with a significant cut to her lower body that Thomas said was likely caused by the crash and being dragged out of the truck.

Police did not clarify whether the suspect actually had a gun.

Two other people in the car were transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash, Thomas said.

Investigators were working to determine if the four people in the car were each suspects or victims. There are no other suspects that officers were searching for.

"Any pursuit there's a degree of danger, but I think the officers by policy are directed to judge the risk of the pursuit itself in addition to the risk posed by allowing these individuals to flee," Thomas said. "From what we understood, these were individuals that we believed to be involved in a road rage incident where shots were fired at another victim."

In addition to DPD, Colorado State Patrol is investigating, as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation under an independent monitor.

