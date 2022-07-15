x
Crime

Denver Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Globeville neighborhood

Police responded to a domestic violence stabbing, and the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) shot a domestic violence suspect after responding to a stabbing Friday afternoon in the Globeville neighborhood.

The incident happened in the area of East 51st Avenue and Grant Street, DPD said on Twitter.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with injuries.

No officers were injured.

DPD did not say anything about the condition of the suspect.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Credit: KUSA

