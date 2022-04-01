Denver police received tip involving shooting spree suspect in January 2021

Police said in a statement Tuesday that they received a tip involving Lyndon McLeod in January 2021.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it previously received a tip involving the man accused of killing five people across Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27, but found no Denver connection to the alleged crime.

"In early January of 2021, the Denver Police Department received a tip from an individual in Germany citing several concerns involving Lyndon McLeod," the statement read. "One element was possible theft/fraud involving a potential victim outside of Colorado. At the time this tip was received, DPD could not link McLeod to a Denver address provided in the tip and had no reason to believe he was living in Denver. A Denver Police investigator contacted the potential theft/fraud victim out of state and no Denver connection was established to the alleged crime."

Police say on Dec. 27, McLeod killed five people and injured two others in a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood before he was fatally shot by a Lakewood police officer.

McLeod named some of the victims in a series of books, outlining who he would kill and how.

Sources told 9Wants To Know that someone in law enforcement knew about the writings in the books. However, they did not say if it was someone within DPD or the FBI or another agency.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the day after the shootings that McLeod had been the subject of two previous law enforcement investigations in the past two years, but there had not been enough evidence to file charges in either case. Police did not release details about either of those investigations until Tuesday.

A law enforcement source told 9Wants to Know the FBI handled the other investigation, in 2020. No details have been released about that investigation.

