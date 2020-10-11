Denver Police: Suspect wanted in massage business robberies, sex assault

Police said the crimes occurred at Asian massage businesses in the past two months.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) needs the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for three robberies and a sex assault that occurred at Asian massage businesses in the last two months.

DPD described the man seen in pictures as a Black male, 6-feet tall with a large build, between the age of 30-49 years old.

The crimes took place on Oct. 2, Oct. 27 and Nov. 9, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

