Police search for 2 suspects in sexual assault on a child

Denver Police need help identifying two suspects connected to a sex assault on a child that happened on the Platte River Trail on Aug. 21 around 1 a.m.

DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying two suspects who are wanted for a sex assault on a child that happened on the Platte River Trail.

Denver Police said the assault happened at 1 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the trail near 31st Street and North Brighton Boulevard. Police said both suspects appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Both suspects were seen in the 7-11 at 31st Street and Brighton Boulevard earlier in the evening and "may frequent the Civic Center Park area," said police.

Police believe one of the suspects may use the name "Oscar."

If you have information concerning this incident, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

