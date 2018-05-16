Denver police issued a statement Wednesday after rushing into a charter school last month in search of an attempted-murder suspect that they say was likely a student there.

Members of the Denver Police Department - with Denver Public Schools Safety and Security's okay - entered RiseUp Community School in downtown Denver on April 24 to search for a suspect from an incident that occurred in Lakewood the night before, according to the news release from DPD.

Denver police said based on the information they received, they believed the suspect might be in the school during regular classroom hours -- and posed a potential threat to the students and staff there.

Officers set up a perimeter outside the school to make sure the suspect couldn't escape, DPD said. They received confirmation, officers said, that the suspect was in the school. The information from staff and the nature of the allegations meant officers didn't need a search warrant for the school, the police department said.

In a statement also sent to 9NEWS Wednesday night, DPS disagreed about the information given to police concerning the student was there.

According to their statement, the police department called DPS to tell them they were surrounding the school and that a shooting suspect was inside. DPS' safety staff took this to mean an armed student was in the school. Alarmed, several district safety officers responded, including the Chief of Safety for the district, Michael Eaton.

The statement went on to say that the school's principal told Eaton that the police department didn't make it seem like there was an imminent threat and that he told DPD the student they were seeking wasn't at the school.

Eaton decided to allow DPD to search the school out of an abundance of caution, the statement said.

After working with the principal, officers swept the school but didn't find the suspect.

No officers drew their weapons while inside the school, DPD said.

DPD met with RiseUp's principal after the incident to try and figure out the best way to handle situations like that in the future.

No information was publicly made available about the incident at the time. Denver police pointed 9NEWS to Lakewood police to find out if the suspect was ever apprehended.

RiseUp is located at 2342 Broadway in downtown Denver.

DPS said that they understand the situation was extremely traumatic for students, staff and other members of the RiseUp family.

Alex Renteria, the manager of media relations for the district, said DPS was perturbed by the version of events given by students and staff at the school.

"As a diverse and inclusive school district, we are deeply aware that experiences with and perceptions of law enforcement have a profound impact on our city, particularly in our communities of color," Renteria wrote to 9NEWS.

She also said the district would continue to work with law enforcement, students, staff and their community partners to ensure policy protects the safety and dignity of everyone involved in incidents like this.

