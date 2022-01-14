Police looking for suspect in southwest Denver man's killing

Timothy Chavez was found dead in the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive.

DENVER — A man was found dead in southwest Denver early Thursday morning and police are searching for his killer.

Timothy Chavez was found dead after Denver Police (DPD) responded to a death investigation call in the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday. That address is in the Marston neighborhood, east of South Kipling Street and south of West Quincy Avenue.

Detectives determined Chavez had been killed.

Anyone with information on Chavez's death is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers



Tips can also be submitted at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.