Denver Police hosting virtual town hall to gather feedback on how they can improve

The virtual community meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

DENVER — Amid the protests and riots the city has seen in the past week, the Denver Police Department (DPD) will host a virtual town hall to talk with community members about how the department can improve.

The town hall will be the first in a series of listening opportunities to work with the community and bring about meaningful change, a release from the department says.

The video above is from May 29 as demonstrators, in downtown Denver, protested the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wednesday's listening session is for community members to talk with DPD Chief Paul Pazen and express what their ideal police department looks like and what they want to see in policing moving forward, according to DPD.

Residents are encouraged to read the 21st Century Police pillars before the town hall, to discuss if the pillars are relevant for policing Denver, police said.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and scheduled to last about an hour.

Citizens who would like to join the conversation can follow this link.

Also on Wednesday, 9NEWS is hosting “9Listens: Racism and the Road to Change,” a town hall that brings together a diverse group of panelists discussing the history of racism in Denver, why the problem still exists, and where we go from here.

The town hall airs Wednesday night on 9NEWS at 7 p.m. Panelists will answer some questions from viewers. You can text them to 303-871-1491.

We will also be streaming it on 9NEWS.com, on the 9NEWS app, and via our YouTube channel.