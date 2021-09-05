Denver police looking for truck, suspects in road rage incident

DPD said the passenger of a GMC Sierra fired one round into the victim's vehicle during the Aug. 30 incident.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a pickup truck and the people who were in it during a road rage incident in August.

According to DPD, the 2000s model GMC Sierra pictured below was heading north on South Federal Boulevard at West Mississippi Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 when the people inside got into a road rage incident.

During the altercation, DPD said, the passenger of the Sierra fired one round at the victim's vehicle. Police said the bullet hit the victim's front windshield and continued into the cabin area.

An adult and two juveniles were inside at the time, police said.

The unidentified suspects are wanted on a charge of weapon fired into an occupied vehicle, according to DPD.

The Sierra is silver or beige colored, police said, and has an extended cab, tinted windows, chrome wheels and a chrome toolbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

