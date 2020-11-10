Uninvolved victim shot during I-25 road rage incident, Denver Police say

Officers are also investigating a shooting in the are of 24th and Arapahoe streets that left a man injured.

DENVER — A uninvolved victim was shot in the face during a road rage incident on I-25 and 6th Avenue early Sunday morning, Denver Police said.

DPD said at 6:35 a.m. that officers were investigating after the victim was caught in the middle of the incident.

A bullet traveled through the victim's car after a shot was fired, grazing the victim's face, according to DPD.

DPD also tweeted at 6:19 p.m. that officers were investigating another in the area of 24th and Arapahoe streets and found the gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

