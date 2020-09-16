Denver Police give update on 3 recent officer-involved shootings

The three separate shootings happened between Sept. 9 and 16.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give updates to three officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last seven days.

10th Avenue and Inca Street

The Sept. 9 shooting happened near West High School. Antonio Blackbear, 41, was killed in the shooting.

Police said they were called because Blackbear was waving a gun around and threatening people.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they saw that man threatening people who were in a stopped vehicle. DPD said the man had stopped the vehicle and was attempting to carjack the people who were inside.

Officers confronted the man who police said then began walking toward them. DPD said the man did not drop his weapon when he was asked to do so. Those officers then fired their weapons at the man, who was shot and injured.

Blackbear died early in the morning on Sept. 10 at Denver Health.

Colfax Avenue and Meade Street

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office said 33-year-old Christopher Escobedo died in the shooting that occurred Sept. 12 at Colfax Avenue and Meade Street.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said Saturday morning that the incident started at East 58th Avenue and Broadway, when Adams County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Ford SUV for an unknown traffic infraction.

The SUV fled from deputies, going south, and deputies pursued the vehicle. At West 48th Avenue and Bannock Street, the driver of the SUV fired shots at the deputies, Thomas said.

The pursuit went into Denver, which was when DPD joined the chase. After several attempts to stop the vehicle, officers succeeded in stopping it at West Conejos Place and North Meade Street, Thomas said.

The driver, who was armed, and a woman got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers stopped them about a block away in a backyard near Colfax and Meade. The man didn't drop his weapon, and officers shot and killed him, Thomas said.

The woman was not injured and was being treated as a witness.

S. Colorado Boulevard

DPD released few details on the shooting that happened Sept. 16 in the 2400 block of S. Colorado Blvd.

DPD said uniformed officers responded about 10:34 p.m. to a call about a man with a gun.

As they were talking to the suspect from a difference, officers said they noticed a grip of a gun in the man's pocket. Officers gave verbal instructions but the man reached for the gun and officers fired weapons.

A loaded Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun was found.

DPD said three officers, two hired in 2013 and one in 2020, were involved and are now on modified duty while the incident is investigated.

DPD said they could not say whether the suspect pointed the gun at officers before they fired weapons.