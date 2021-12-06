Denver officer's vehicle sideswiped on I-25, suspect arrested

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer suffered minor injuries when a car sideswiped his vehicle as he was blocking traffic for a crash early Sunday on Interstate 25, according to police.
The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. on I-25 southbound near the exit to 6th Avenue, according to DPD. The officer was in his vehicle blocking traffic for the unrelated crash when the suspect vehicle sideswiped his vehicle, a DPD spokesperson said.
The suspect vehicle continued south I-25 for a short distance before the driver pulled over, got out of the vehicle and ran, the spokesperson said.
The suspect was taken into custody and was being held on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to DPD, which did not release the suspect's name.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.
I-25 southbound was closed at 6th Avenue for a couple of hours for the investigation and reopened about 5:20 a.m., according to police.
